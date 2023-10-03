Cabinet gives nod to establish new Commercial High Court

The Cabinet of Ministers, at its meeting on Monday (Oct. 02), has given the nod to establish a new Commercial High Court.

The proposal for a new Commercial High Court was presented to the Cabinet meeting by the Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs, Prisons Affairs & Constitutional Reforms, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

In a statement, the government noted that achieving development goals requires taking necessary steps to maintain a better investment environment in the country.

Taking this into account, the government has identified the need for a new Commercial High Court to ensure expeditious disposal of the existing backlog of commercial matters.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to establish the said Commercial High Court at No.80, Justice Avenue, Colombo 12.