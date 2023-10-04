Chairman of CPC and CPSTL resigns

October 4, 2023   12:54 am

Mohamed Uvais Mohamed, the chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) & Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL), has stepped down from his positions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said Mr. Uvais paid him a courtesy call on Tuesday evening (Oct. 03) to bid farewell.

Today (Oct. 04) will be Mr. Uvais’ last day in office and he has given notice of resignation due to personal and professional commitments, the lawmaker added.

Minister Wijesekera thanks Mr. Uvais for accepting the post of chairman of CPC and CPSTL at his request 14 months ago, during the most challenging circumstances and for his dedication and services during his tenure.

