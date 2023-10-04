Prevailing showery conditions expected to continue further

The prevailing showery condition in south-western part of the island is expected to continue further, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.