PM urges ADB to initiate projects on renewable energy, public transport and digitalization

October 4, 2023   08:59 am

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, while thanking the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the assistance provided to Sri Lanka’s agriculture, rural small and medium sectors and other development projects, urged the regional funding agency to initiate new projects in areas such as renewable energy, digitalization, and public transport systems, especially the railways.

He said this when ADB Country Director Takafumi Kadono called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo on Tuesday (Oct. 03), the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

PM Gunawardena thanked the ADB for extending support to Sri Lanka for economic stabilization after the unprecedented economic crisis.

Mr Takafumi Kadono briefed the Sri Lankan prime minister about the ADB’s mid-term and long-term projects for economic progress and infrastructure development. The ongoing projects cover areas such as strengthening public financial management and governance, fostering private sector development and improving access to public services and deepening inclusion, social protection, equitable access, health, climate and agriculture modernization.

He said that ADB Governing Board Members are planning to arrive in Sri Lanka to study the progress of projects and to inquire into the areas of future projects, for which the Prime Minister’s proposals for new projects could be considered.

Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake and ADB Deputy Country Director Utsav Kumar were also in attendance for the discussion.

