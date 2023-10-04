Tsunami evacuation drills in 3 districts today

October 4, 2023   09:35 am

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) is conducting a regional tsunami stimulation exercise today (Oct. 04) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in a bid to raise awareness among the members of the public and assist the evacuation.

The tsunami evacuation program will be carried out in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts to test the preparedness level of coastal communities and schoolchildren in these areas, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse told the House yesterday.

It also aims to evaluate the national to village-level tsunami early warning dissemination mechanisms established in Sri Lanka by the DMC.

DMC’s director general Major General Sarath Ranasinghe has urged people to remain calm as the process is merely a rehearsal.

