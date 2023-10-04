Court dismisses misappropriation case against Cabraal and Lalith Weeratunga

Former Central Bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga have been released from the case filed by Ven. Thiniyawala Palitha Thero over alleged public funds misappropriation.

Additionally, the case has been dismissed by the court.

Palitha Thero had filed a personal complaint against the duo, accusing them of misappropriating public funds during Cabraal’s tenure as the Central Bank governor.

He alleged that Cabraal, while serving as the Central Bank governor between 2006 and 2015, had paid a sum of USD 6.5 million to Imaad Zuberi, a Pakistani political donor in the United States, without seeking the Cabinet approval and is thereby responsible for a criminal breach of trust and criminal abuse of funds.