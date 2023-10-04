Railway Dept. warns of possible train delays today

The Department of Railways has announced that the trains starting from Maligawatta Railway Yard are likely to experience some delays, owing to a trade union action in protest of an assault incident.

The situation arose as the railway controllers refused to go to the Maligawatta Railway Yard citing safety concerns, following an alleged brawl between one of their co-workers and an employee of the yard.

However, a discussion has been held in this regard between the railway authorities and the trade union representatives.