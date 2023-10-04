Railway Dept. warns of possible train delays today

Railway Dept. warns of possible train delays today

October 4, 2023   12:27 pm

The Department of Railways has announced that the trains starting from Maligawatta Railway Yard are likely to experience some delays, owing to a trade union action in protest of an assault incident.

The situation arose as the railway controllers refused to go to the Maligawatta Railway Yard citing safety concerns, following an alleged brawl between one of their co-workers and an employee of the yard.

However, a discussion has been held in this regard between the railway authorities and the trade union representatives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Media is an impactful sector  Dr. Sarath Amunugama

Media is an impactful sector  Dr. Sarath Amunugama

Media is an impactful sector  Dr. Sarath Amunugama

Energy Minister explains reasons for CEB's request to increase electricity tariffs

Energy Minister explains reasons for CEB's request to increase electricity tariffs

Danushka Gunathilaka speaks of future plans after returning to island

Danushka Gunathilaka speaks of future plans after returning to island

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Cabinet gives nod to establish a new Commercial High Court (English)

Cabinet gives nod to establish a new Commercial High Court (English)

Online Safety Bill presented to parliament; Opposition raises concerns (English)

Online Safety Bill presented to parliament; Opposition raises concerns (English)

Minister Bandula clarifies intentions of ratifying Online Safety Bill (English)

Minister Bandula clarifies intentions of ratifying Online Safety Bill (English)

Tourists in Tangalle evacuated to safe locations as heavy rains continue (English)

Tourists in Tangalle evacuated to safe locations as heavy rains continue (English)