15 injured after cab falls down precipice in Samimale

October 4, 2023   12:39 pm

At least 15 individuals have been injured after a cab fell down a precipice in the Samimale area of Maskeliya.

Police stated that the cab had veered off the road as the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell down a 30-foot precipice in the 3rd-mile post area in Samimale.

The injured individuals – the driver of the vehicle, 12 women and two males – have been admitted to the Dikoya Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 09-year-old child was killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry in Pudukulam on the Ichchankulama-Vavuniya road, the police said.

