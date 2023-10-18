Sri Lanka wants to engage amicably with global economic powerhouses: President says in China

October 17, 2023   09:47 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in China on a four-day official visit, has expressed Sri Lanka’s strong desire to engage amicably with global economic powerhouses.

Attending a prominent investment, trade and tourism forum in Beijing on Monday (Oct. 16), the Sri Lankan leader reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding the island nation’s economy, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The forum with a strong focus on fostering future business opportunities was hosted at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing. It was graced by the presence of representatives from a multitude of Chinese companies, some of which have already invested in Sri Lanka, while others are exploring investment prospects. Distinguished Sri Lankan business leaders were also present, eager to explore collaborative opportunities.

According to the PMD, President Wickremesinghe has extended a warm invitation to Chinese entrepreneurs, encouraging them to view Sri Lanka as a strategic hub for emerging green and digital economic ventures, highlighting the nation’s significant advancements in this domain.

Addressing the Chinese business community, President Wickremesinghe has also underscored Sri Lanka’s unique geographic advantage, positioning it as a gateway to Western markets within the broader Asian region.

Notable government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, Minister of Transport and Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Chairman of the Board of Investment Dinesh Weerakkody, were also in attendance, addressing inquiries from the Chinese business community.

