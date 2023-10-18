Shooting reported in Kirulapone

Shooting reported in Kirulapone

October 17, 2023   10:52 pm

Two assailants, who had arrived on a motorcycle, have opened fire at the main office of a privately owned rubber factory in Kirulapone this evening.

The gunmen are believed to have used a pistol for the shooting. A security officer had been inside the office building, however, no casualties were reported.

Police have found three empty bullet shells near the factory’s main gate.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear, however, Kirulapone Police has initiated an investigation into the incident.

