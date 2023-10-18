Heavy showers above 100mm expected in some areas

The prevailing rainy condition over the island is expected to continue further, due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island, the Meteorology Department said.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

State of Sea: The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.