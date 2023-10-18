Heavy showers above 100mm expected in some areas

Heavy showers above 100mm expected in some areas

October 18, 2023   07:46 am

The prevailing rainy condition over the island is expected to continue further, due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island, the Meteorology Department said.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island.  Heavy showers can be expected at some places.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

State of Sea: The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)