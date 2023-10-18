Three suspects wanted over Madurankuliya ATM robbery arrested

Three suspects wanted over Madurankuliya ATM robbery arrested

October 18, 2023   09:17 am

Three individuals, who had been wanted for breaking open an automated teller machine (ATM) in Madurankuliya and stealing more than Rs. 10 million cash, have been arrested.

Investigations were initiated after Madurankuliya Police and Puttalam Crimes Division received reports about an ATM robbery that took place in the 10th Mile Post area, Madurankuliya on October 08.

The robbers had stolen Rs. 10,549,000 in total from the ATM belonging to a private bank.

Based on the information uncovered during investigations, the police managed to arrest 3 suspects who were complicit in the ATM robbery.

The trio was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct. 17). The police found more than Rs. 9.27 million in cash on the suspects at the time of the arrest. Additionally, a safety helmet and a can of spray paint used to blind the surveillance camera were also seized by the police.

Aged 28, 32 and 35 years, the suspects were identified as residents of Galgamuwa, Werellagama and Anuradhapura areas.

Two of them were ATM escort security guards by profession while the other was employed as a motor mechanic.

The suspects have been handed over to Madurankuliya Police for onward investigations. 

