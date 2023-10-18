Health, petroleum and electricity again gazetted as essential services

Health, petroleum and electricity again gazetted as essential services

October 18, 2023   10:40 am

A special gazette notification has been published declaring the supply of electricity and all related services, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and health services as essential services.

Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake issued the communiqué on Tuesday (Oct. 17), on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The communiqué was published in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979.

The announcement comes a month after these services were declared essential services in a Gazette Extraordinary published on September 17, 2023.

Previously, multiple announcements, dated 03 August 2022, 03 September 2022, 04 October 2022, 03 January 2023, 17 February 2023 and 17 May 2023 had been issued by President Wickremesinghe, declaring that these services as essential.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)