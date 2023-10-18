Verdict on petition against Diana Gamages MP seat deferred

Verdict on petition against Diana Gamages MP seat deferred

October 18, 2023   12:02 pm

The Court of Appeal has postponed delivering the verdict on the petition filed seeking the disqualification of State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary seat.

The verdict, which was supposed to be announced before three-member Appellate Court judge bench comprising of Court of Appeal President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, and Justices Khema Swarnadhipathi and A. Marikkar today (Oct 18), was thus delayed until October 31, 2023.

Social activist Oshala Herath had filed the petition seeking a writ order disqualifying the state minister from holding a parliamentary seat, since she also holds British Citizenship.

The petitioner has pointed out that according to the Constitution of Sri Lanka, a person who holds dual citizenship is not eligible to be elected, sit and vote in the Parliament of the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)