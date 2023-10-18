The Court of Appeal has postponed delivering the verdict on the petition filed seeking the disqualification of State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary seat.

The verdict, which was supposed to be announced before three-member Appellate Court judge bench comprising of Court of Appeal President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, and Justices Khema Swarnadhipathi and A. Marikkar today (Oct 18), was thus delayed until October 31, 2023.

Social activist Oshala Herath had filed the petition seeking a writ order disqualifying the state minister from holding a parliamentary seat, since she also holds British Citizenship.

The petitioner has pointed out that according to the Constitution of Sri Lanka, a person who holds dual citizenship is not eligible to be elected, sit and vote in the Parliament of the country.