U.N. agencies call for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), together with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), on Tuesday called for urgent actions toward sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka.

The U.N. agencies said in a joint press release that Sri Lanka was classified as ‘highly water stressed’ with a 90.8 percent indicator in a 2021 report, reflecting significant pressure from human activities on its freshwater resources and their sustainability.

Sri Lanka also ranks consistently high on the Global Climate Risk Index, particularly in terms of climate risks associated with impact on water resources, the press release said.

Sri Lankan Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera in his keynote address reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s unwavering dedication to achieving food security for all, emphasizing the importance of agriculture and food security as national priorities.

Source - Xinhua

--Agencies