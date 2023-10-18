Skeletal remains believed to be of missing woman found in Welikanda

Skeletal remains believed to be of missing woman found in Welikanda

October 18, 2023   01:50 pm

Police have recovered several bone fragments and decomposed personal belongings in Kudapokuna forest reserve in Welikanda.

The human skeletal remains, pieces of women’s clothing and other personal belongings have been found in an inspection carried out based on some information received by the police.

Police suspect that the lunch box, the handbag, the hat and the pieces of clothes found along with the bone fragments belonged to a woman who was reported missing in the Sinhapura area of Welikanda on 14 November 2019.

A forensic examination will be carried out into the recovered bone fragments, the police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)