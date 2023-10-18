Skeletal remains believed to be of missing woman found in Welikanda

Police have recovered several bone fragments and decomposed personal belongings in Kudapokuna forest reserve in Welikanda.

The human skeletal remains, pieces of women’s clothing and other personal belongings have been found in an inspection carried out based on some information received by the police.

Police suspect that the lunch box, the handbag, the hat and the pieces of clothes found along with the bone fragments belonged to a woman who was reported missing in the Sinhapura area of Welikanda on 14 November 2019.

A forensic examination will be carried out into the recovered bone fragments, the police said.