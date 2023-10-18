The suspect arrested on Tuesday (17 Oct.) in connection with the case filed over the alleged forging of documents by the Registrar of the Fort Magistrate’s Court has been remanded until 25 October.

The relevant order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (18 Oct.), when the plaint was taken up in court.

The Registrar of the Fort Magistrate’s Court was placed under remand custody until 25 October, after being arrested on 13 October over several allegations including forging documents.

She had allegedly forged documents indicating that a suspect’s foreign travel ban was lifted by the court. Reportedly, the counterfeit documents had directed the Controller General of Immigration & Emigration to permit the suspect to travel overseas.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage had lodged a complaint with the CID against the Registrar in question.