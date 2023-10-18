Issuing soft liquor licenses for tourist hotels, restaurants suspended

Issuing soft liquor licenses for tourist hotels, restaurants suspended

October 18, 2023   02:56 pm

Issuing soft liquor licenses for tourist hotels and restaurants has been temporarily halted, the Excise Department says.

Additional Commissioner General of the Excise Department, Kapila Kumarasinghe stated that this measure was taken in compliance with a court order.

Issuance of soft liquor licenses to hotels and restaurants registered with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) kicked off based on a proposal made by the Tourism Ministry and nearly 400 tourist establishments in the country have thus far been granted soft liquor licenses, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

Consultation on proposed increase of electricity tariffs gets underway

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.18

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Representatives of over 130 countries attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

How is a country supposed to function without an IGP?  MP Shanakiyan

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

President reappoints IGP Wickramaratne despite Constitutional Council vetoing service extension

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

Ali Zahir Moulana sworn in as MP (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)

President Ranil meets Indonesian counterpart during China visit (English)