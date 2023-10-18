Sathosa slashes prices of five food items

October 18, 2023   03:40 pm

Lanka Sathosa has decided to slash the prices of five food items with effect from tomorrow (19).

Accordingly, the prices of imported and local canned fish, Green Gram, Sprats and Coriander have been reduced.

The revised prices are as follows:

Canned fish (imported) (425g) – Rs.650 (reduced by Rs. 35)
Canned fish (local) (425g) - Rs. 545 (reduced by Rs. 5)
Green Gram (1kg) – Rs. 1100 (reduced by Rs. 20)
Sprats (1kg) - Rs. 1090 (reduced by Rs. 10)
Coriander (1kg) - Rs. 540 (reduced by Rs. 10)

