Two cops arrested for taking gold gel packets worth Rs. 15 mn from passenger at BIA

October 18, 2023   03:49 pm

Two Police Sergeants attached to the Tourist Police unit at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been arrested by the Katunayake Airport Police for forcibly taking two packets of a gel-like substance mixed with over 600 grams of gold, worth Rs. 15 million, from the possession of a passenger.

The suspects, aged 50 and 36, have been identified as residents of Kimbulapitiya and Munamaldeniya, and are due to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (18 Oct.).

The passenger, intending to travel to Dubai, had reportedly filed a complaint with the Katunayake Airport Police, after arriving at the airport at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday, claiming that the two Police Sergeants in question had forcibly taken the two packets from his possession.

The two police officers were subsequently immediately arrested, while the two packets of the gel-like substance mixed with gold were also taken into custody.

