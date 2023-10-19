Vietnam attaches importance to fostering traditional relations with Sri Lanka

Vietnam attaches importance to fostering traditional relations with Sri Lanka

October 18, 2023   04:45 pm

Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Sri Lanka, in order to take bilateral relations to new heights, President Vo Van Thuong told his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe today (Oct. 18).

Meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Thuong expressed his belief that under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka would make more socio-economic development achievements.

The two presidents acknowledged the positive developments in the cooperative relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka in recent times, especially in the fields of education-training, religion, and people-to-people exchanges, saying the two sides are now completing legal procedures towards signing an agreement on cooperation and mutual support in customs.

To rev up bilateral cooperation, Thuong proposed that the two sides increase cooperation in all fields, effectively deploy existing cooperation mechanisms, and create conditions for their businesses to promote trade and investment cooperation.

He also proposed that the two sides foster cooperation in potential fields such as education-training, tourism, culture, religion and people-to-people exchanges, while considering opening direct flights and connecting Buddhist destinations between the two countries to develop spiritual tourism.

The two leaders agreed to assign the Foreign Ministers of the two countries to soon convene a meeting of the Vietnam – Sri Lanka Joint Committee to enhance cooperation in all fields, including economy, trade and investment.

Wickremesinghe for his part affirmed that Sri Lanka always wants to strengthen relations with Vietnam, a very dynamic developing country that shares many similarities with Sri Lanka.

He welcomed Thuong’s proposals and said Sri Lanka expects to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

The two sides vowed to further strengthen cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, ASEAN and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

On this occasion, Thuong respectfully invited Wickremesinghe to visit Vietnam again soon, and the invitation was accepted with pleasure.

Vietnamese State President Vo Van Thuong and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe are in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum.


Source: Voice of Vietnam (VOV)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Sri Lanka wants to be in vanguard of global fight against climate change - President (English)

Sri Lanka wants to be in vanguard of global fight against climate change - President (English)

Sri Lanka close to IMF agreement, is weighing bondholder terms  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka close to IMF agreement, is weighing bondholder terms  Semasinghe (English)

U.N. agencies call for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka (English)

U.N. agencies call for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka (English)

PM defends President's decision to grant service extension to IGP despite rejection by CC

PM defends President's decision to grant service extension to IGP despite rejection by CC

Two suspects arrested with hand grenade and firearm on their way to carry out a hit

Two suspects arrested with hand grenade and firearm on their way to carry out a hit

CEB reduces electricity tariff hike request to 18%

CEB reduces electricity tariff hike request to 18%

President appoints commission led by ex-CJ to prepare proposals for electoral reforms

President appoints commission led by ex-CJ to prepare proposals for electoral reforms