The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on Wednesday (18 Oct.) informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that further action will not be taken in relation to the Rs. 17.85 million in cash found at former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official room at the President’s House in Colombo.

The CIABOC attributed the decision due to the lack of evidence, and therefore stated that no measures will be taken in this regard.

The money was found by protesters on the 09 July 2022, when they stormed the official presidential residence during mass anti-government protests.

The cash was handed over to the Fort Police by the protesters who were at the presidential residence on that day, which was subsequently handed over to the Fort Magistrate’s Court three weeks later.

Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, however, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an investigation into the delay by the police in handing over the money, stating that there was reasonable doubt as to why the Fort Police OIC delayed the matter.