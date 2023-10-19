Landslide early warnings extended for nine districts

Landslide early warnings extended for nine districts

October 18, 2023   06:52 pm

Early landslide warnings issued by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) for multiple areas in nine districts have been extended, as heavy rainfall continues across parts of the island.

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning was issued for several areas in the Badulla, and Ratnapura districts is as follows:

• Badulla – Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas

• Ratnapura – Kalawana, Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda, Elapatha and Ratnapura DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, the Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several areas have been extended as follows:
• Badulla – Bandarawela, Haputhale and Passara DSDs and surrounding areas

• Galle – Thawalama, Imaduwa, Bope Poddala, Neluwa, Yakkalamulla, Elpitiya, Niyagama, Akmeemana, Baddegama, Nagoda, Galle Four Gravets and Ambalangoda DSDs and surrounding areas

• Hambantota – Beliatta, Okewela, Walasmulla and Katuwana DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kandy – Udadumbara, Pahathadumabara, Thumpane, Pasbage Korale, Harispattuwa and Udunuwara DSDs and others surrounding areas

• Kegalle – Aranayaka, Mawanella, Bulathkoupitiya, Kegalle, Dehiowita, Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala and Ruwanwella DSDs and surrounding areas 

• Matale – Ukuwela, Rattota and Matale DSDs and surrounding areas

• Matara – Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Hakmana, Malimbada, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Welipitiya, Pasgoda, Mulatiyana, Kamburupitiya, Kirinda Puhulwella, Thihagoda and Matara Four Gravets DSDs and surrounding areas 

• Nuwara Eliya – Ambagamuwa and Kotmale DSDs and other surrounding areas

• Ratnapura – Kiriella, Pemaldulla, Kolonna, Weligepola, Ayagama, Balangoda, Godakawela, Nivithigala, Openayake, Imbulpe and Kahawatta DSDs and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Sri Lanka wants to be in vanguard of global fight against climate change - President (English)

Sri Lanka wants to be in vanguard of global fight against climate change - President (English)

Sri Lanka close to IMF agreement, is weighing bondholder terms  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka close to IMF agreement, is weighing bondholder terms  Semasinghe (English)

U.N. agencies call for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka (English)

U.N. agencies call for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka (English)

PM defends President's decision to grant service extension to IGP despite rejection by CC

PM defends President's decision to grant service extension to IGP despite rejection by CC

Two suspects arrested with hand grenade and firearm on their way to carry out a hit

Two suspects arrested with hand grenade and firearm on their way to carry out a hit

CEB reduces electricity tariff hike request to 18%

CEB reduces electricity tariff hike request to 18%

President appoints commission led by ex-CJ to prepare proposals for electoral reforms

President appoints commission led by ex-CJ to prepare proposals for electoral reforms