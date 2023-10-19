Landslide early warnings extended for nine districts

Early landslide warnings issued by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) for multiple areas in nine districts have been extended, as heavy rainfall continues across parts of the island.

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning was issued for several areas in the Badulla, and Ratnapura districts is as follows:

• Badulla – Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas

• Ratnapura – Kalawana, Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda, Elapatha and Ratnapura DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, the Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several areas have been extended as follows:

• Badulla – Bandarawela, Haputhale and Passara DSDs and surrounding areas

• Galle – Thawalama, Imaduwa, Bope Poddala, Neluwa, Yakkalamulla, Elpitiya, Niyagama, Akmeemana, Baddegama, Nagoda, Galle Four Gravets and Ambalangoda DSDs and surrounding areas

• Hambantota – Beliatta, Okewela, Walasmulla and Katuwana DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kandy – Udadumbara, Pahathadumabara, Thumpane, Pasbage Korale, Harispattuwa and Udunuwara DSDs and others surrounding areas

• Kegalle – Aranayaka, Mawanella, Bulathkoupitiya, Kegalle, Dehiowita, Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala and Ruwanwella DSDs and surrounding areas

• Matale – Ukuwela, Rattota and Matale DSDs and surrounding areas

• Matara – Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Hakmana, Malimbada, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Welipitiya, Pasgoda, Mulatiyana, Kamburupitiya, Kirinda Puhulwella, Thihagoda and Matara Four Gravets DSDs and surrounding areas

• Nuwara Eliya – Ambagamuwa and Kotmale DSDs and other surrounding areas

• Ratnapura – Kiriella, Pemaldulla, Kolonna, Weligepola, Ayagama, Balangoda, Godakawela, Nivithigala, Openayake, Imbulpe and Kahawatta DSDs and surrounding areas