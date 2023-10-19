Prevailing showery conditions to continue; low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal

The prevailing rainy condition over the island is expected to continue further, the Meteorology Department said in its weather forecast today (Oct. 19).

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Northwestern, Southern, Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers will occur in Western, Southern, Northwestern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over central parts of the Bay of Bengal from tomorrow (Oct. 20).

The fishing and naval communities are advised to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.