Investigations into death threats against ex-PUCSL Chairman handed over to CCD

The investigations into the alleged death threats and an extortion attempt made against the former Chairman of Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake have been handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

This decision has reportedly been taken under the directive of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) in charge of the Western Province.

Accordingly, the relevant investigation proceedings have been referred to the relevant division, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Janaka Ratnayake, the former Chairman of the PUCSL, had reportedly filed a complaint with the Kirulapone Police Station alleging that he received a phone call from an individual, who had claimed to have received a contract to assassinate him, and had demanded Rs. 1.5 million to spare his life.