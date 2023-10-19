MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament that Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Ajith Mannaperuma will be ejected from House today (18).

Meanwhile, the Speaker also stated that the MP will be suspended from Parliament for four weeks due to his unruly behaviour within the Parliament.

Earlier, the Speaker had adjourned the parliamentary proceedings for 10 minutes following heated arguments in the chamber during the ongoing debate.

While resuming the parliamentary proceedings, the Speaker stated that the decision was taken in accordance with the Parliamentary Standing Orders No. 77 / III, since the MP had committed a ‘serious misconduct’ through his action of touching the Mace while it was placed within the Parliament chamber during proceedings.

Furthermore, he also urged all the other Parliamentarians to behave in a disciplined manner by following the Standing Orders of the Parliament.