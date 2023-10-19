Vijayakala Maheswaran released from case over LTTE comments

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran from the case filed over her alleged statement that the LTTE should be revived, Ada Derana reporter said.

The relevant complaint was taken up for hearing before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis this morning (19).

Earlier, the police had informed the court that the Attorney General advised that there were insufficient facts to proceed with the case against the former State Minister.

Maheswaran had also appeared before the courts today, when the Chief Magistrate ordered for her to be released from the case since the Attorney General has decided not to pursue the case against Maheswaran.

Addressing a state event held at Veerasingam Hall in Jaffna on the 2nd of July 2018, the then State Minister of Child Affairs Vijayakala Maheswaran had allegedly stated that the LTTE should be resurrected for the freedom of the Tamil people.

The Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) subsequently commenced investigations into the controversial statement made by the State Minister and she was arrested on October 8th 2018.

However, she was granted bail on a personal bond worth Rs 500,000 on the same day.

Maheswaran, who is a member of the United National Party (UNP), was also forced to step down as State minister for Child Affairs after her controversial remarks led to an uproar in Parliament.