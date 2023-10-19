Member of Parliament, Prof. Channa Jayasumana states that the MPs representing both the ruling party and the opposition in the parliament, who are doctors, have reached an agreement in order to be involved in resolving the prevailing crises in the country’s health sector.

Prof. Jayasumana pointed out that the relevant group of MPs held a special discussion on Wednesday (18) pertaining to the existing health issues in the country, with the representatives of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

He further mentioned that they had reached multiple agreements during yesterday’s discussion.