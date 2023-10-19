SC decides not to take up petitions challenging Anti-Terrorism Bill

October 19, 2023   02:16 pm

The Supreme Court today (19) ordered to conclude the proceedings of all the petitions which were filed challenging the Anti-Terrorism Draft Bill, without taking them up for hearing.

The three-member Supreme Court judge bench led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya announced that since the Speaker of the parliament has confirmed that the relevant Bill in question has not been presented to the Parliament yet, the court is not competent to hold a hearing on the said bill.

The relevant petitions were filed by a group including the National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarians Harini Amarasuriya and Vijitha Herath.

