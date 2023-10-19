One dead, 18 injured after bus topples down precipice in Narammala

A 51-year-old person was killed while 18 other passengers were injured after a bus toppled down a precipice in the Dampelessa area in Narammala.

The bus had been plying from Alawwa to Narammala when it veered off the road and fell down a precipice in Dampelessa, Narammala this afternoon (19 Oct.), Sri Lanka Police reported.

Accordingly, seven persons were admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital following the incident, while 11 others are receiving treatment at the Narammala Hospital.