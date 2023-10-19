UKs PM Sunak offers solidarity with Israel, calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza

UKs PM Sunak offers solidarity with Israel, calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza

October 19, 2023   04:31 pm

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered Israeli President Isaac Herzog his country’s solidarity on Thursday, saying London supported Israel’s right to defend itself while also calling for humanitarian access to Gaza after the attack by Hamas.

The two leaders underlined the need to avoid an escalation of violence in the region, which has seen angry demonstrations in some Middle Eastern countries over an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which Palestinians blamed on Israel.

Israel denies it carried out the attack and U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. evidence supported the Israeli account that it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian fighters.

“We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself, to bring security back to your country to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken,” Sunak said in a televised part of the meeting with Herzog.

“Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It’s important that we continue to provide humanitarian access.”

At least seven British nationals have been killed and at least nine are still missing since the attack on Israel, Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Herzog thanked Sunak and said his presence offered a “kind of support for the fact that we are there to uproot the military capabilities of this enemy, so that we can bring back decent, honest, innocent people to live back on the border and live in peace with our Palestinian neighbours”.

Sunak is the latest Western leader to visit Jerusalem to not only show support for Israel but to try to negotiate a way to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas and provide those in Gaza with humanitarian aid.

“The prime minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.

Sunak was due to visit other regional capitals after Israel - a trip which coincided with one made by his foreign secretary, James Cleverly, who will travel to Egypt, Turkey and Qatar over the next three days.

The flurry of diplomacy is a step change from what some commentators say has been a decade of declining British influence in the Middle East, with London being seen as a junior partner of the United States.

The last British prime minister to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank was David Cameron in 2014. In 2022, the government quietly axed a ministerial post dedicated to relations with the Middle East, combining that role with North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations.

Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will meet the leaders of Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, countries which Britain said were “vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza”.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior