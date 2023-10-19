Framework agreement signed for $1.56 bn Phase 2 development of Colombo Port City

Framework agreement signed for $1.56 bn Phase 2 development of Colombo Port City

October 19, 2023   04:52 pm

Key players in the development of Colombo Port City have finalized a groundbreaking USD 1.565 billion deal in Beijing, advancing phase two development of the Colombo Port City, encompassing the Marina Project, Marina Hotel, and Colombo International Financial Centre (CIFC) Project.

Accordingly, the corporation framework agreement was signed by Port City Economic Commission, China Harbour Engineering Company, Browns Investments and Hunan Construction Investment Group for the phase 2 development of the Colombo Port City project in Beijing on Tuesday (17).

The total investment value would be around USD 1.565 billion with the agreement covering the development of the Marina Project and Marina Hotel Project and the Colombo International Financial Centre (CIFC) Mixed Development Project. 

The agreement has been signed by the Chairman Port City Economic Commission, Dinesh Weerakkody, Chairman of China Harbour, Tang Qiaoliang, Director of Browns Investment, Kamantha Amarasekera and Chairman of Huan Construction Investment Group, Cai Dianwei.

The investment also includes the construction of an International Financial Center and the investment would be around USD 500 million. The construction is scheduled to begin early next year. A five star hotel too would be included under this investment. In addition to this development, the next mega break though would be the opening of the duty free complex within the Port City by the end of the year which is tol be operated by a Singaporean firm.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior