15-hour water cut in parts of Colombo on Saturday

15-hour water cut in parts of Colombo on Saturday

October 19, 2023   05:16 pm

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended for a duration of 15 hours on Saturday (Oct 21), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas from 05.00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct 21) until 08.00 a.m. on Sunday (Oct 22).

The Water Board attributed the water cut to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior