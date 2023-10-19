Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas leader Jehad Mheisen

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday killed Jehad Mheisen, the head of Hamas-led national security forces in Palestine.

Mheisen was killed along with several other family members at his house, Reuters reported quoting a Hamas-affiliated news agency.

A Palestine-affiliated news organisation Jerusalem News Network reported that the attack was levelled in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

The organisation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Major General Jehad Mheisen, Commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces in the Gaza Strip, and his family were killed by the bombing of his house inside the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.”

The war, which has entered day 13, has displaced over 1 million Palestinians, which is nearly half of Gaza’s population. Nearly 5,000 people have died on both sides and thousands have been injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza after a request from United States President Joe Biden.

On October 7, Hamas militants entered Israel using motor gliders, boats and trucks and killing civilians and Israeli soldiers. Hamas has taken over 300 people hostages since the war began. Israel vowed to destroy the militant groups and has levelled severe attacks on the group.

Biden said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow a first batch of around 20 humanitarian aid trucks through.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have denied their involvement in a devastating explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip which killed at least 500 people.

This explosion has triggered a wave of outrage and accusations against Israel, causing tensions to flare across the region.

According to reports, the hospital in question, Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, was struck by a powerful blast that resulted in a significant loss of life. Palestinians and numerous countries in the Arab world were quick to point fingers at Israel, accusing them of targeting the medical facility and causing over 500 casualties. Notably, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others swiftly condemned Jerusalem for the alleged attack.

Source - Hindustan Times

- Agencies