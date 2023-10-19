Court permits food from supermarket for Harak Kata

Court permits food from supermarket for Harak Kata

October 19, 2023   06:20 pm

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has granted permission for the notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata”, who is currently detained under the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to purchase necessary food items from a supermarket.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order, in consideration of a request made by the attorneys who appeared on behalf of the accused, through a motion.

Accordingly, ‘Harak Kata’ will be permitted to receive food from a supermarket, through an officer named by the officer-in-charge of the site where he is detained.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.19

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

Authorities urged to establish bus stop for Southern Expressway buses

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

Prevailing showery conditions to continue, highest rainfall recorded in Trincomalee

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

First female ICC chair makes maiden visit to Sri Lanka

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

Govt. to introduce laws ensuring economic activities are climate-friendly  President Ranil

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior

MP Ajith Mannaperuma suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks over unruly behavior