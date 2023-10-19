Court permits food from supermarket for Harak Kata

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has granted permission for the notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata”, who is currently detained under the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to purchase necessary food items from a supermarket.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order, in consideration of a request made by the attorneys who appeared on behalf of the accused, through a motion.

Accordingly, ‘Harak Kata’ will be permitted to receive food from a supermarket, through an officer named by the officer-in-charge of the site where he is detained.