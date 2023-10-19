School Meals Programme to be extended next year - Susil

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha has revealed that the existing school meals programme will be extended in 2024, so as to cover the 1.6 million students in primary schools across the country.

Addressing the first global summit of the “School Meals Programme”, held on 18th and 19th of October, Minister Premajayantha further stated that plans are underway to commence providing free school lunches for all the 4.1 million schoolchildren in the country by the year 2030, and that the budget allocation in this regard will be increased to USD 204 million.

Accordingly, it has been decided to set up a fund dedicated towards the nutrition of students in state schools, adding that the relevant Gazette in this regard is currently been drafted by the legal draftsman.