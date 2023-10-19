Woman abducted in Horana found three hours later

A 34-year-old female was reportedly abducted from a restaurant in the Horana area earlier today (19 Oct.).

Accordingly, a group of persons had abducted the girl this afternoon while she had been at a restaurant in the Horana area.

Soon after, however, the employees of the restaurant in question had immediately informed the police of the incident, after which the girl was found almost three hours later.

The suspects, too, had been arrested, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

The girl and her abductors were found reportedly at a residence along the Bandaragama – Anguruwathota road.