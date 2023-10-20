Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm expected today

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected over most parts of the island after 2:00 p.m. today (Oct. 20).

As such, fairly heavy showers of about 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over central parts of the Bay of Bengal from October 21.

Fishing and naval communities are advised to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers