Sri Lankan, Chinese presidents pledge to further consolidate strong partnership

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in Beijing on a four-day official visit, has met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today (Oct. 20).

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders have pledged to further consolidate the strong partnership and extensive cooperation between Sri Lanka and China.

The Sri Lankan president arrived in Beijing on October 16 to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

A stream of leaders from emerging market countries reached Beijing for the meeting organized by the Chinese government to mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation kicked off on Wednesday (Oct. 18) under the auspices of President Xi Jinping, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation. During the conference, President Xi unveiled a set of comprehensive policies, aligned with the BRI, reflecting its commitment to fostering global partnerships.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative forum took place at the esteemed Great Hall of the People in Beijing. It witnessed the participation of heads of state from approximately 20 nations and representatives from over 130 countries.

In a show of solidarity, President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the opening ceremony, where leaders from various states were accorded military honours and gathered for a group photograph alongside the Chinese President.