China says willing to help Sri Lanka without political conditions

China is willing to offer assistance to Sri Lanka without political conditions and buy more of its exports, President Xi Jinping told his Sri Lankan counterpart during a bilateral meeting in Beijing on Friday (Oct. 20), foreign media reported.

Further, the two sides have agreed to strengthen the coordination on international and regional affairs.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing said the two leaders have pledged to further consolidate the strong partnership and expensive cooperation between Sri Lanka and China.

The Sri Lankan president arrived in Beijing on October 16 to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. A stream of leaders from emerging market countries reached Beijing for the meeting organized by the Chinese government to mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation kicked off on Wednesday (Oct. 18) under the auspices of President Xi Jinping, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation. During the conference, President Xi unveiled a set of comprehensive policies, aligned with the BRI, reflecting its commitment to fostering global partnerships.