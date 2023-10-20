Parliamentary program for 2024 Budget revealed

October 20, 2023   03:17 pm

Sri Lanka Parliament has unveiled the program for the parliamentary sittings for the presentation of the Appropriation Bill (The Budget) for the fiscal year 2024.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe will deliver the Budget speech at 12:00 noon on November 13 (Monday).

A seven-day debate will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from November 14 to 20 on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill. The voting on the Second Reading is scheduled for November 21 at 6:00 p.m. (Tuesday).

Subsequently, the Committee Stage debate will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. over 19 days from November 22 to December 12. The division on the Third Reading will commence at 6:00 p.m. on December 13.

