Indices at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded significant gains today (Oct. 20).

Thereby, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) was up by 260.11 points (2.46%) to close at 10,850.53 points, while S&P SL20 increased by 106.92 points (3.62%) to close at 3,059.00 points.

The market turnover was recorded at Rs. 909 million.