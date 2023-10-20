Interim order on soft liquor licenses temporarily lifted; issuing new licenses suspended further

October 20, 2023   04:21 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered the interim order imposed preventing the operations of the licenses currently issued for the sale of soft liquor to be lifted until Monday (Oct 23).

However, the relevant court order also mentioned that the interim order, which was put in place banning the issuance of new soft liquor licenses, will be in effect further.

On October 10, the Court of Appeal imposed this interim order preventing the issuance of new soft liquor licenses, in consideration of two petitions filed by several parties including the Sri Lanka Liquor Licensees’ Association.

Nevertheless, Additional Solicitor General Kanishka de Silva, presenting submissions to the court through a motion today (20), pointed out that due to the relevant interim orders, the government loses a monthly income of Rs. 207 million, which is to be collected monthly as taxes.

