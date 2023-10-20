Diana Gamage gets hospitalized over alleged assault by SJB MP

State Minister Diana Gamage has been admitted to the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital following her claims about being assaulted by a male parliamentarian representing the main opposition.

She also filed a complaint with Welikada Police prior to getting hospitalized.

Earlier today, during the parliamentary session, Damage accused Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Sujith Sanjaya Perera of assaulting her outside the Chamber and called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

This prompted the temporary adjournment of the session by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, at the request of PM Dinesh Gunawardena.

After the session resumed, Chief Opposition Whip SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella said the opposition MPs had met up with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and showed him video footage of Diana Gamage using foul language at an opposition MP and behaving in an unruly manner.

Defending his actions, MP Sujith Perera said he had witnessed Diana Gamage becoming embroiled in a heated argument with his fellow MP Rohana Bandara, and when asked to give it a rest, the state minister had attacked him. The SJB parliamentarian said he only acted in self-defense. “You will be able to see what really happened and how MP Gamage behaved if you check the CCTV footage,” he added.

MP Perera also urged the Deputy Speaker to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, MP Rohana Bandara accused State Minister Gamage of following him and verbally attacking him near the elevator. “We, men, also need to defend ourselves when we are insulted and attacked.”

Following the conclusion of the parliamentary session, the three parliamentarians were involved in an intense war of words, which was videoed by MP Perera on his mobile phone.