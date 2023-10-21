Low-pressure areas over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1:00 p.m., the Meteorology Department says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Central and Eastern provinces and in Rathnapura District.

Showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (10N - 14 N) and between (84E – 90E) during the next 24 hours. Fishing and naval communities are urged to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island, particularly in the evening or at night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.