Low-pressure areas over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

Low-pressure areas over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

October 21, 2023   06:41 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1:00 p.m., the Meteorology Department says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Central and Eastern provinces and in Rathnapura District.

Showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (10N - 14 N) and between (84E – 90E) during the next 24 hours. Fishing and naval communities are urged to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island, particularly in the evening or at night. 

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)

Hartal campaign in Northern and Eastern provinces today (English)

Hartal campaign in Northern and Eastern provinces today (English)

Electricity tariff increase: Revised rates announced (English)

Electricity tariff increase: Revised rates announced (English)

Intense war of words between Diana Gamage and two opposition MPs

Intense war of words between Diana Gamage and two opposition MPs

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.20

China promises friendly, practical and timely support for Sri Lanka' s debt optimization program

China promises friendly, practical and timely support for Sri Lanka' s debt optimization program

IMF ready to analyze debt deal between Sri Lanka and China Exim Bank

IMF ready to analyze debt deal between Sri Lanka and China Exim Bank