15-hour water cut in parts of Colombo today

15-hour water cut in parts of Colombo today

October 21, 2023   09:36 am

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended for a period of 15 hours today (Oct 21), according to the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will affect Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas from 05.00 p.m. this evening until 08.00 a.m. tomorrow (Oct 22).

The Water Board attributed the water cut to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)

Hartal campaign in Northern and Eastern provinces today (English)

Hartal campaign in Northern and Eastern provinces today (English)

Electricity tariff increase: Revised rates announced (English)

Electricity tariff increase: Revised rates announced (English)

Intense war of words between Diana Gamage and two opposition MPs

Intense war of words between Diana Gamage and two opposition MPs

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.20

China promises friendly, practical and timely support for Sri Lanka' s debt optimization program

China promises friendly, practical and timely support for Sri Lanka' s debt optimization program

IMF ready to analyze debt deal between Sri Lanka and China Exim Bank

IMF ready to analyze debt deal between Sri Lanka and China Exim Bank