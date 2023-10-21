15-hour water cut in parts of Colombo today

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended for a period of 15 hours today (Oct 21), according to the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will affect Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas from 05.00 p.m. this evening until 08.00 a.m. tomorrow (Oct 22).

The Water Board attributed the water cut to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.