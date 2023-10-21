Police offer cash reward of Rs. 2.5mn for tip-off about wanted cop

October 21, 2023   10:31 am

Sri Lanka Police have offered a reward of Rs. 2.5 million for a tip-off about the Constable who aided and abetted the recent escape attempt of notorious underworld figure “Harak Kata” at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police officer in question, named Munipalage Ravindu Sandeepa Gunasekara, remains at large since September 10.

The members of the public can provide any information about this officer via the following contact numbers: 071 8596150 or 071 8591960.

On September 10, “Harak Kata”, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – a police constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene, upon hearing the commotion and detained “Harak Kata” in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.

On 18 September, the mother and brother-in-law of this constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.

Meanwhile, another Constable was arrested on September 30 on suspicion of his involvement in notorious underworld figure “Harak Kata’s” escape bid.

