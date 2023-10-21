Diana Gamage leaves hospital

Diana Gamage leaves hospital

October 21, 2023   10:55 am

State Minister Diana Gamage who was hospitalized following the alleged attack by a parliamentarian representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has left the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

According to hospital sources, the lawmaker had left the hospital premises three hours after admission on Friday night (Oct. 20).

She had also filed a complaint with Welikada Police prior to getting hospitalized.

During Friday’s parliamentary session, Gamage accused Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Sujith Sanjaya Perera of assaulting her outside the Chamber and called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The allegation prompted the temporary adjournment of the session by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, at the request of PM Dinesh Gunawardena.

After the session resumed, Chief Opposition Whip SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella said the opposition MPs had met up with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and showed him video footage of Diana Gamage using foul language at an opposition MP and behaving in an unruly manner.

Defending his actions, MP Sujith Perera said he had witnessed Diana Gamage becoming embroiled in a heated argument with his fellow MP Rohana Bandara, and when asked to give it a rest, the state minister had attacked him. The SJB parliamentarian said he only acted in self-defense and urged the Deputy Speaker to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

MP Rohana Bandara accused State Minister Gamage of following him and verbally attacking him near the elevator. “We, men, also need to defend ourselves when we are insulted and attacked.”

Following the conclusion of the parliamentary session, the three parliamentarians were involved in an intense war of words, which was videoed by MP Perera on his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has appointed a five-member committee headed by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, and comprising Chamal Rajapaksa, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, MP Gayantha Karunatilleka and MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar.

The panel is tasked with investigating the alleged incident in consideration of the facts and complaints presented by both parties and expeditiously submitting a report to him regarding the matter.

