Appointments of 3 new diplomats to Sri Lankan missions abroad approved

The Committee on High Posts has given its approval for the appointments of two new High Commissioners and an Ambassador.

Accordingly, the appointments of Admiral (Retd.) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne as the new High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Admiral (Retd.) Damith Nishantha Sirisoma Ulugetenne as the new High Commissioner to the Republic of Cuba were approved by the Committee on High Posts.

In addition, the appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Sudarshan Karagoda Pathirana as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal was also green-lighted.

The Committee on High Posts met in Parliament Thursday (Oct. 19) under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Minister Vidura Wickramanayake, MPs Thalatha Athkorala, Udaya Gammanpila and Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle participated in the meeting.