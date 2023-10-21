Several protests staged against electricity tariff hike

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero has levelled allegations against the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), claiming that instead of implementing proper methods to collect its outstanding debts amounting to nearly Rs. 39 billion, the state-owned utility is transferring the burden onto its consumers.

Meanwhile, protests were staged in several areas against the recent increase in electricity tariffs.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) on Friday (20 Oct.) granted permission for CEB to increase electricity tariff.

Accordingly, the revised fixed chargers, as listed below, will be in effect until 30 June 2024:

Domestic category

0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180

31-60 kWh – increased from Rs. 300 to Rs. 360

61-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 400 to Rs. 480

91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,180

121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770

181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360

Religious and charitable institutions category

0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180

31-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300

91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 600 to Rs. 710

121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770

181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360